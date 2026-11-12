🐱 Gentle, Shy & Playful Cats Ready for Adoption in Greeley

So many sweet cats in Greeley, CO are hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are some of the adoptable kitties waiting to meet you.

All shelter cats are typically spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped—call to confirm details and fees.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Personality: Described as a sweet girl looking for a home and excited to meet her new family.

Described as a looking for a home and excited to meet her new family. Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue (mostly)

Gray/blue (mostly) Personality: Sweet , loves to be petted, but does not like being picked up or carried .

, loves to be petted, but . Best home: No children under 6 years old.

No children under 6 years old. Health: Tested positive for FIV or may have been vaccinated for FIV. NOCO Humane will explain what this means and how to care for him.

Tested or may have been vaccinated for FIV. NOCO Humane will explain what this means and how to care for him. Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Personality: Adorable kitten, a little shy at first , but warms up and wants to be your best friend.

Adorable kitten, , but warms up and wants to be your best friend. Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

👉 Meet Chong and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Personality: Another adorable, slightly shy kitten who will warm up and be a loving friend with a bit of patience.

Another who will warm up and be a loving friend with a bit of patience. Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

👉 Meet Chill and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Personality: Affectionate and loves pets; will headbutt you for attention . Can get overstimulated at times.

and loves pets; will . Can get at times. Best home: No kids under 8 years old.

No kids under 8 years old. Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Personality: Sweet , loves attention, and welcomes cuddles .

, loves attention, and . Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Personality: Another sweet cuddle-bug who loves attention and is looking for a new home.

Another who loves attention and is looking for a new home. Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

👉 Meet Gremlin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/chocolate (mostly)

Brown/chocolate (mostly) Personality: Sweet but shy , likes to explore and play with siblings. Came in undersocialized and scared , has made great progress but still needs time and space to gain confidence.

, likes to explore and play with siblings. Came in , has made great progress but still needs time and space to gain confidence. Best home: No young children; a patient, calm home where she can continue to blossom.

No young children; a patient, calm home where she can continue to blossom. Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

👉 Meet Ino and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White (mostly)

White (mostly) Personality: Sweet but shy , enjoys exploring and playing with siblings. Also came in undersocialized and has improved, but still needs patience and a quiet space.

, enjoys exploring and playing with siblings. Also came in and has improved, but still needs patience and a quiet space. Best home: No young children; ideal for someone who enjoys helping a shy kitten gain trust.

No young children; ideal for someone who enjoys helping a shy kitten gain trust. Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

👉 Meet Neji and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Personality: Sweet but shy , playful with siblings, and still building confidence after arriving undersocialized and scared.

, playful with siblings, and still building confidence after arriving undersocialized and scared. Best home: No young children; someone patient who can give her time to warm up.

No young children; someone patient who can give her time to warm up. Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

👉 Meet Hinata and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/red tabby

Orange/red tabby Personality: Listed as Mars in the description, but this kitty is described as sweet , loves attention, and welcomes cuddles .

Listed as in the description, but this kitty is described as , loves attention, and . Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

👉 Meet Maizie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Personality: Sweet but shy , playful with siblings, came in undersocialized and has made progress but still needs time and patience.

, playful with siblings, came in undersocialized and has made progress but still needs time and patience. Best home: No young children; a calm home where he can continue to grow in confidence.

No young children; a calm home where he can continue to grow in confidence. Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus

Phone: (970) 775-5887

👉 Meet Tenten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico / dilute calico

Calico / dilute calico Adoption fee: $75

Background: Lived with one family from birth to age 6, but experienced mistreatment from children , so she needs a more peaceful home now.

Lived with one family from birth to age 6, but , so she needs a more peaceful home now. Personality & home needs: Very sweet and playful Best as the only cat in the home Gets along well with dogs Has a funny habit of playfully nipping at your legs Does not scratch furniture and uses her scratching post Needs an adult-only home where she can feel safe and loved

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Greeley, CO)

👉 Meet Luci and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Greeley, CO, please consider visiting NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus or reaching out to the private owner for Luci. Sharing these kitties with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.