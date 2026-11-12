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🐱 Gentle, Shy & Playful Cats Ready for Adoption in Greeley
So many sweet cats in Greeley, CO are hoping for a safe, loving home. Here are some of the adoptable kitties waiting to meet you.
All shelter cats are typically spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped—call to confirm details and fees.
WINNIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Personality: Described as a sweet girl looking for a home and excited to meet her new family.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OLIVER
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue (mostly)
- Personality: Sweet, loves to be petted, but does not like being picked up or carried.
- Best home: No children under 6 years old.
- Health: Tested positive for FIV or may have been vaccinated for FIV. NOCO Humane will explain what this means and how to care for him.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
👉 Meet Oliver and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHONG
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Personality: Adorable kitten, a little shy at first, but warms up and wants to be your best friend.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
👉 Meet Chong and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHILL
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Personality: Another adorable, slightly shy kitten who will warm up and be a loving friend with a bit of patience.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
👉 Meet Chill and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HONEY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Personality: Affectionate and loves pets; will headbutt you for attention. Can get overstimulated at times.
- Best home: No kids under 8 years old.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
👉 Meet Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GHOST
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Personality: Sweet, loves attention, and welcomes cuddles.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
👉 Meet Ghost and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GREMLIN
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Personality: Another sweet cuddle-bug who loves attention and is looking for a new home.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
👉 Meet Gremlin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
INO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/chocolate (mostly)
- Personality: Sweet but shy, likes to explore and play with siblings. Came in undersocialized and scared, has made great progress but still needs time and space to gain confidence.
- Best home: No young children; a patient, calm home where she can continue to blossom.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
👉 Meet Ino and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NEJI
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White (mostly)
- Personality: Sweet but shy, enjoys exploring and playing with siblings. Also came in undersocialized and has improved, but still needs patience and a quiet space.
- Best home: No young children; ideal for someone who enjoys helping a shy kitten gain trust.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
👉 Meet Neji and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HINATA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Personality: Sweet but shy, playful with siblings, and still building confidence after arriving undersocialized and scared.
- Best home: No young children; someone patient who can give her time to warm up.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
👉 Meet Hinata and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MAIZIE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/red tabby
- Personality: Listed as Mars in the description, but this kitty is described as sweet, loves attention, and welcomes cuddles.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
👉 Meet Maizie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TENTEN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Personality: Sweet but shy, playful with siblings, came in undersocialized and has made progress but still needs time and patience.
- Best home: No young children; a calm home where he can continue to grow in confidence.
- Shelter: NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus
- Phone: (970) 775-5887
👉 Meet Tenten and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Luci
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico / dilute calico
- Adoption fee: $75
- Background: Lived with one family from birth to age 6, but experienced mistreatment from children, so she needs a more peaceful home now.
- Personality & home needs:
- Very sweet and playful
- Best as the only cat in the home
- Gets along well with dogs
- Has a funny habit of playfully nipping at your legs
- Does not scratch furniture and uses her scratching post
- Needs an adult-only home where she can feel safe and loved
- Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Greeley, CO)
👉 Meet Luci and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Greeley, CO, please consider visiting NOCO Humane Greeley Adoption Campus or reaching out to the private owner for Luci. Sharing these kitties with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find the loving homes they deserve.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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