🏥 Greeley, CO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Greeley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital shifts to in‑home care. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: Wellpath

Wellpath Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with underserved patients in a team that focuses on compassion and growth. This role offers strong benefits, ongoing training, and a chance to build your skills under RN supervision in a structured clinical setting.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay mentioned)

Great if you like one‑on‑one care and flexible hours. You’ll help clients at home with daily tasks and companionship, with weekly pay, bonus opportunities, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: UCHealth

UCHealth Location: UCHealth Greeley Hospital, Greeley, CO

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract (36 hrs/week)

Salary: $50.00/hour plus travel package/stipend

Ideal for experienced RNs who want strong pay and travel perks. Night shift in the PCU with shift differential, robust benefits, and access to career development resources in a large health system.

Employer: Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Location: Greeley, CO (North Colorado Medical Center locations)

Type: Per diem (listed as internship on source, but role is per diem NNP)

(listed as internship on source, but role is per diem NNP) Salary: $65.00–$75.00/hour (based on years of experience)

Per diem NNPs cover 24‑hour in‑house shifts in a Level 2C NICU. Strong fit if you have a Master’s degree, NNP certification, and at least 1 year of experience; travel expenses are covered if you live outside commuting distance.

Employer: DaVita

Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Part-time

Salary: $39.00–$55.00/hour

Join an outpatient dialysis clinic with paid training, even if you’re new to dialysis. Expect a fast‑paced setting, long‑term patient relationships, and a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.