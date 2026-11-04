🏥 Greeley, CO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Local & Travel Roles

Greeley’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both travelers and locals. Here are several solid roles where you can use your skills and still enjoy Northern Colorado life.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Travel, listed as Internship , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts , 13-week contract

Travel, listed as , , , contract Pay: Estimated $1,959 per week

This is a Med-Surg travel RN role with strong perks: day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, housing options, per diem, license reimbursement, and more. Good fit if you want solid pay, adventure, and a big-agency support team.

Employer: PAM Health

Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Full-time, 13-week assignment

Pay: $75 per hour (no travel reimbursement; ideal for locals)

Short-term OT role working with chronically and critically ill patients in an extended-care hospital setting. Great if you’re a licensed OT with BLS who wants high hourly pay, to stay local, and help build out services.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; same job, same employer.)

Employer: OneStaff Medical

Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Full-time travel assignment

Pay: Weekly amount varies by experience, demand, and stipends (contact recruiter for details)

Cath Lab travel RN role working with advanced cardiac procedures and state-of-the-art tech. Comes with medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, housing or stipend, travel reimbursement, EAP, weekly direct deposit, and loyalty perks.

Employer: North Range Behavioral Health

Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Full-time , swing shift ( 1:30 pm–10:00 pm , evenings & weekends)

, swing shift ( , evenings & weekends) Education: High School Diploma/GED

Posting closes: 12/30/2026

Work with pregnant women and moms of young kids in a family-centered recovery program that blends mental health and substance use treatment. Offers monthly performance bonus, generous PTO, paid holidays, multiple no-cost medical/dental/vision options, retirement with employer contributions, loan forgiveness opportunities, and more.

Employer: FirstLight Home Care (local franchise)

FirstLight Home Care (local franchise) Location: Greeley, CO (serving Weld & Larimer Counties )

(serving ) Type: Part-time, on-call , some work-from-home flexibility

, some Pay: Per diem $20 per weeknight / $50 per weekend day + hourly pay & mileage for worked time

Handle after-hours calls, schedule changes, and fill in on care shifts within 30 minutes of the territory. Good for experienced caregivers/CNAs who like flexible hours, problem-solving, and one-on-one home care.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and reach out to the recruiter or HR contact—they can often match you with similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.