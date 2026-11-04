🛒 Greeley Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Greeley has some solid front-line customer service roles open right now, from big-box retail to banking. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5051

Walmart Supercenter Location: 920 47th Ave, Greeley, CO 80634

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $35/hour + performance incentives and possible shift premiums

Lead the stocking crew, unload trucks, and keep the backroom and shelves in shape. This role is physical (lifting 50+ lbs, possible forklift use) and comes with strong benefits like health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Canvas Credit Union

Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Full-time (35–40 hrs/week, Mon–Sat)

Pay: Starting at $23.90/hour + possible bilingual pay and incentives

+ possible bilingual pay and incentives Application deadline: November 3, 2026, 11:59 PM MST

Help members with everyday banking, loans, and financial guidance, using both English and Spanish. This job stands out for its “Retail Step Program” career path, up to 10% 401(k) contribution, generous PTO, paid volunteer time, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Greeley, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Be the face of the store, helping customers find the right auto parts, running the register, and keeping shelves stocked. Good fit if you like cars or want to learn—AutoZone offers benefits even for part-timers, plus discounts, 401(k) with match, and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—employers often post similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.