Retail in Greece, NY is busy right now, especially for folks who like leading teams and helping customers. If you’ve got store or sales experience, these roles could be a solid next step.

Employer: AT&T

AT&T Location: Greece, NY (Greece Ridge Center Dr)

(Greece Ridge Center Dr) Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $47,500 – $71,300/year + about $18,000 in commissions if goals are met

Help run a busy wireless store, coach a sales team, and drive results with the latest tech. Comes with paid training, strong bonus potential, and a big benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition help, generous PTO and holidays, parental leave, and big AT&T discounts).

Employer: Rainbow USA

Location: Greece, NY

Type: Likely full-time (entry-level management)

Likely full-time (entry-level management) Pay Range: $13.20 – $15.50/hour

Entry-level management in a fast-growing fashion chain, perfect if you have 6+ months department manager experience and love clothes and customer service. Offers room to grow into higher roles, plus medical, dental, life, 401(k), and PTO for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.