The Great Neck Park District will host the Lights & Ice holiday event on December 5 and 6 at Jonathan L. Ielpi Park. Visitors can enjoy holiday lights, cozy igloos, fire pits, outdoor skating, photos with Santa, live music, a holiday lights trolley, ice sculpting, inflatables, and more. Reservations are required and fees apply for igloos and fire pits, and skating also has a fee. Learn more: https://www.gnparksny.gov/619/Lights-Ice-at-Firefighters-Park

This content is adapted from materials provided by Great Neck Park District