Great Neck has a nice mix of higher-paying office roles and steady medical front desk jobs right now. If you like organizing, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Tiger Recruitment (Family Office)

Tiger Recruitment (Family Office) Location: Great Neck, NY (Long Island)

(Long Island) Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $130,000 per year

High-level support for a principal at a growing family office. You’ll manage complex calendars, travel, expenses, and confidential info—ideal if you have 7–10+ years supporting C‑suite leaders and want a polished, fast-paced role.

Employer: New York Health (NYH) – Breast

Location: Great Neck, NY

Type: Full-time

Hours: 5 shifts/week, 8.5 hours , Mon–Fri between 7am–7pm

5 shifts/week, , Mon–Fri between Salary: Starting at $22/hour

Benefits: Health (day 1), Dental, Vision, Life, Short/Long-term disability, 401(k), PTO, 8 paid holidays (2 floating)

Front desk role in a specialty medical office: greeting patients, answering phones, scheduling, taking co-pays, and working in the EMR system. Good fit if you have 2+ years patient-facing reception and want strong benefits and weekday hours.

Employer: Allied Digestive Health – North Shore Gastroenterology Associates

Location: Great Neck, NY

Type: Full-time

Hours: Mon–Fri, 8:30am – 4:30pm

Salary: Competitive base salary (not listed)

Competitive base salary (not listed) Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, Voluntary benefits, Time-off, 401(k), Commuter benefits

You’ll be the first point of contact for a GI practice—checking patients in and out, handling phones, scheduling in the EHR, and keeping records organized. Great if you have reception or healthcare experience and want steady daytime hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often lead to other openings in the same office.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.