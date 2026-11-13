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🐱 Gentle Great Neck Cats Ready to Join Loving Homes
Looking for a sweet feline friend in Great Neck, NY? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently with Humane Urban Group for the right family to come along.
Elton & Freddie (Bonded Pair)
Status: Adoptable kittens (must be adopted together)
Breed: Brown Tabby
Age: BABY
Gender: Male / Male
Color: Brown tabby
Shelter: HUMANE URBAN GROUP
Location requirement: Must be adopted into a home in Nassau or Suffolk County, NY
Good to know: These brothers are described as inseparable and are looking for a home as a bonded pair. They’re playful little “furballs” who are ready to pounce into someone’s heart and home.
If you’re ready for double the kitten fun, you’ll need to fill out the online adoption form on the rescue’s website.
Shelter contact: HUMANE URBAN GROUP – (516) 273-5557
👉 Meet Elton & Freddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
(You can also view Freddie’s twin listing here: 👉 Freddie’s page on adoptapet)
Sammie
Status: Adoptable adult cat
Breed: Brown Tabby
Age: YOUNG (about 3 years old)
Gender: Male
Color: Brown tabby
Shelter: HUMANE URBAN GROUP
Personality: Starts out shy and nervous, but once he feels safe, he becomes a very cuddly “teddy bear” type cat
Other pets: Shelter says they’re not sure how he does with other cats
Health:
- Tested for FIV/FeLV
- Has had initial vaccinations
- Neutered
- Microchipped
Sammie is ready for a calm, loving home in Nassau or Suffolk County where he can blossom into the snuggly boy he really is.
Shelter contact: HUMANE URBAN GROUP – (516) 273-5557
👉 Meet Sammie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Great Neck or nearby Nassau/Suffolk County and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider these wonderful tabbies from Humane Urban Group. A quick call or online application could be the start of a lifetime of purrs.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.