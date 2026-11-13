Looking for a sweet feline friend in Great Neck, NY? These adoptable cats are waiting patiently with Humane Urban Group for the right family to come along.

Status: Adoptable kittens (must be adopted together)

Breed: Brown Tabby

Age: BABY

Gender: Male / Male

Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: HUMANE URBAN GROUP

Location requirement: Must be adopted into a home in Nassau or Suffolk County, NY

Good to know: These brothers are described as inseparable and are looking for a home as a bonded pair. They’re playful little “furballs” who are ready to pounce into someone’s heart and home.

If you’re ready for double the kitten fun, you’ll need to fill out the online adoption form on the rescue’s website.

Shelter contact: HUMANE URBAN GROUP – (516) 273-5557

👉 Meet Elton & Freddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

(You can also view Freddie’s twin listing here: 👉 Freddie’s page on adoptapet)

Status: Adoptable adult cat

Breed: Brown Tabby

Age: YOUNG (about 3 years old)

Gender: Male

Color: Brown tabby

Shelter: HUMANE URBAN GROUP

Personality: Starts out shy and nervous, but once he feels safe, he becomes a very cuddly “teddy bear” type cat

Other pets: Shelter says they’re not sure how he does with other cats

Health:

Tested for FIV/FeLV

Has had initial vaccinations

Neutered

Microchipped

Sammie is ready for a calm, loving home in Nassau or Suffolk County where he can blossom into the snuggly boy he really is.

Shelter contact: HUMANE URBAN GROUP – (516) 273-5557

👉 Meet Sammie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Great Neck or nearby Nassau/Suffolk County and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider these wonderful tabbies from Humane Urban Group. A quick call or online application could be the start of a lifetime of purrs.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.