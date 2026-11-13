Healthcare hiring is steady in Great Neck, NY right now, with options from big hospital systems to smaller specialty practices. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Allied Digestive Health (North Shore Gastroenterology Associates)

Allied Digestive Health (North Shore Gastroenterology Associates) Location: Great Neck, NY

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Full-time, Monday–Friday Pay/Benefits: Competitive base salary; medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, EAP, 401(k), commuter benefits

Hands-on role in a GI practice where you’ll room patients, take vitals, do phlebotomy/specimen collection, and help with procedures. Good fit if you have medical office experience and want steady weekday hours plus strong benefits.

Employer: More Than A Gym, LTD.

Location: Great Neck, NY (sensory gym)

(sensory gym) Type: Contract , in-person, Sundays

, in-person, Sundays Pay: $65.00 – $75.00 per hour

Work with kids in a sensory gym setting using a more medical approach to speech therapy. Great side gig if you’re a pediatric SLP who wants extra hours on Sundays in a fun, active space.

Employer: Northwell Health

Location: Great Neck, NY

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Salary range not listed; Northwell notes pay depends on experience, credentials, and location

Hospital-based role doing diagnostic and screening X-rays, working closely with radiologists and the care team. Ideal if you’re a NY-licensed, ARRT-registered rad tech looking for a large health system with room to grow.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles often pop up from the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.