Freebies are popping up all around Great Falls, VA this week. Here’s a simple list of what neighbors are giving away so you can see what fits your home (or your pets!)

Item: Decorative chest-style table lamp

Description: Brown chest-style base with a beige fabric shade. Nice accent piece for a side table or nightstand.

Condition: Not specified

Location: Great Falls, Great Falls, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Set of wood dining chairs with gray seats

Description: 5 curved wood back chairs with horizontal cutouts and tapered legs, described as in great shape. There is 1 extra matching chair that has some stains on the seat.

Condition: 5 in great shape; 1 with stains

Location: Great Falls, Great Falls, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Pair of wooden Thai side tables

Description: Square wooden side tables, tin-lined (originally used as ice chests in Thailand) with a decorative circular carved centerpiece and geometric design. Shows minor wear. Great as side tables or storage accents.

Condition: Minor wear

Location: Great Falls, Great Falls, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Window-mounted cat perch

Description: Perch attaches to a window with suction cups to make a cozy spot for your cat to lounge and look outside. Never used — the owner’s cat wouldn’t go near it.

Condition: New/never used

Location: Lake Windermere, Great Falls, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Hoover SmartWash automatic carpet cleaner

Description: Hoover SmartWash carpet cleaner in used condition. Handy for cleaning carpets and rugs around the house.

Condition: Used

Location: Lake Windermere, Great Falls, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Wooden lap desk with cushion

Description: Wooden lap desk with a cushioned bottom and a handle for easy carrying. Good for working on a laptop, writing, or reading while sitting on the couch or in bed.

Condition: Not specified

Location: Lake Windermere, Great Falls, VA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Great Falls tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.