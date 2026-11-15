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🎁 Free Finds Around Great Falls — Home Goods, Pet Gear & More
Freebies are popping up all around Great Falls, VA this week. Here’s a simple list of what neighbors are giving away so you can see what fits your home (or your pets!)
Decorative Chest Table Lamp
Item: Decorative chest-style table lamp
Description: Brown chest-style base with a beige fabric shade. Nice accent piece for a side table or nightstand.
Condition: Not specified
Location: Great Falls, Great Falls, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Wood Dining Chair with Gray Upholstered Seat
Item: Set of wood dining chairs with gray seats
Description: 5 curved wood back chairs with horizontal cutouts and tapered legs, described as in great shape. There is 1 extra matching chair that has some stains on the seat.
Condition: 5 in great shape; 1 with stains
Location: Great Falls, Great Falls, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
2 Wooden Thai Carved Geometric Design Tables
Item: Pair of wooden Thai side tables
Description: Square wooden side tables, tin-lined (originally used as ice chests in Thailand) with a decorative circular carved centerpiece and geometric design. Shows minor wear. Great as side tables or storage accents.
Condition: Minor wear
Location: Great Falls, Great Falls, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Cat Window Perch
Item: Window-mounted cat perch
Description: Perch attaches to a window with suction cups to make a cozy spot for your cat to lounge and look outside. Never used — the owner’s cat wouldn’t go near it.
Condition: New/never used
Location: Lake Windermere, Great Falls, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Hoover SmartWash Carpet Cleaner
Item: Hoover SmartWash automatic carpet cleaner
Description: Hoover SmartWash carpet cleaner in used condition. Handy for cleaning carpets and rugs around the house.
Condition: Used
Location: Lake Windermere, Great Falls, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Wooden Lap Desk with Cushion
Item: Wooden lap desk with cushion
Description: Wooden lap desk with a cushioned bottom and a handle for easy carrying. Good for working on a laptop, writing, or reading while sitting on the couch or in bed.
Condition: Not specified
Location: Lake Windermere, Great Falls, VA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Great Falls tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.