    • Great Falls Tribune

    Montana Lottery Powerball, Lucky For Life results for Oct. 9, 2024

    By Great Falls Tribune staff,

    2 days ago

    The Montana Lottery offers multiple draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Oct. 9, 2024, results for each game:

    Winning Powerball numbers from Oct. 9 drawing

    25-32-43-53-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

    Check Powerball payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Lucky For Life numbers from Oct. 9 drawing

    11-15-31-36-45, Lucky Ball: 02

    Check Lucky For Life payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Lotto America numbers from Oct. 9 drawing

    18-28-32-40-51, Star Ball: 04, ASB: 03

    Check Lotto America payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Big Sky Bonus numbers from Oct. 9 drawing

    02-04-08-23, Bonus: 12

    Check Big Sky Bonus payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Powerball Double Play numbers from Oct. 9 drawing

    04-14-29-33-59, Powerball: 17

    Check Powerball Double Play payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Montana Cash numbers from Oct. 9 drawing

    01-08-09-28-41

    Check Montana Cash payouts and previous drawings here.

    Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

    When are the Montana Lottery drawings held?

    • Powerball: 8:59 p.m. MT on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
    • Mega Millions: 9:00 p.m. MT on Tuesday and Friday.
    • Lucky For Life: 8:38 p.m. MT daily.
    • Lotto America: 9:00 p.m. MT on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
    • Big Sky Bonus: 7:30 p.m. MT daily.
    • Powerball Double Play: 8:59 p.m. MT on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
    • Montana Cash: 8:00 p.m. MT on Wednesday and Saturday.

    Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network .

    Where can you buy lottery tickets?

    Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

    You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network , in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

    Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 18+ (19+ in NE, 21+ in AZ). Physically present where Jackpocket operates. Jackpocket is not affiliated with any State Lottery. Eligibility Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Terms: jackpocket.com/tos .

    This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a Great Falls Tribune editor. You can send feedback using this form .

    This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Montana Lottery Powerball, Lucky For Life results for Oct. 9, 2024

