Montana Lottery Powerball, Lucky For Life results for Oct. 9, 2024

The Montana Lottery offers multiple draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Oct. 9, 2024, results for each game:

Winning Powerball numbers from Oct. 9 drawing

25-32-43-53-66, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

Check Powerball payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Lucky For Life numbers from Oct. 9 drawing

11-15-31-36-45, Lucky Ball: 02

Check Lucky For Life payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Lotto America numbers from Oct. 9 drawing

18-28-32-40-51, Star Ball: 04, ASB: 03

Check Lotto America payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Big Sky Bonus numbers from Oct. 9 drawing

02-04-08-23, Bonus: 12

Check Big Sky Bonus payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Powerball Double Play numbers from Oct. 9 drawing

04-14-29-33-59, Powerball: 17

Check Powerball Double Play payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Montana Cash numbers from Oct. 9 drawing

01-08-09-28-41

Check Montana Cash payouts and previous drawings here.

When are the Montana Lottery drawings held?

Powerball: 8:59 p.m. MT on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Mega Millions: 9:00 p.m. MT on Tuesday and Friday.

Lucky For Life: 8:38 p.m. MT daily.

Lotto America: 9:00 p.m. MT on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Big Sky Bonus: 7:30 p.m. MT daily.

Powerball Double Play: 8:59 p.m. MT on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Montana Cash: 8:00 p.m. MT on Wednesday and Saturday.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.

