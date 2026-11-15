Healthcare hiring is steady in Great Falls, Montana right now, with options from hands-on patient care to leadership roles. If you’re in healthcare and thinking about a change, this week has some strong picks.

Employer: HealthDrive Corporation

HealthDrive Corporation Location: Great Falls, MT (skilled nursing & long-term care facilities)

(skilled nursing & long-term care facilities) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, no nights/weekends/on-call)

Salary: Opportunity to earn $175K+ per year + monthly performance bonuses

Independent NP role managing sub-acute rehab and long-term care residents, with a 3-week paid training program, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO), malpractice fully covered, and license renewal reimbursement. Ideal if you have NP experience in gerontology, acute care, cardiology, internal medicine, or endocrinology and want autonomy without shift work.

Employer: Benefis Health System

Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting at $37.19/hour (non-exempt), based on experience

Part-time sonography role at one of Montana’s largest health systems, doing age-specific ultrasound/vascular procedures with modern equipment and strong clinical standards. Great fit if you have SPI, are ARDMS-eligible, and want a steady imaging role with room to grow.

Employer: HCP Talent (for a major MT health system)

HCP Talent (for a major MT health system) Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time, on-site, Monday–Friday

Salary: $80,000 – $105,000/year + full benefits, PTO, retirement match, possible relocation

Lead the outpatient cardiovascular clinic, overseeing nursing operations, staff hiring and coaching, workflows, quality, and budget in a patient-centered setting. Best for an RN/BSN with 2–5+ years clinical experience and proven leadership who wants a stable weekday leadership role.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time , flexible schedule (evenings/weekends as needed)

, flexible schedule (evenings/weekends as needed) Salary: $19.75 – $27.50/hour (based on experience and other factors)

Advanced tech role where you support pharmacists, coach other techs, and help run pharmacy operations while delivering strong customer service. Good match if you have PTCB certification and at least 1 year of tech experience in retail or hospital and want a bigger role in a busy community pharmacy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.