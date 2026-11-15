The customer service scene in Great Falls, MT is active right now, with solid hourly pay and benefits on the table.

Here are a few standout roles worth a look:

Employer: Sam's Club

Sam's Club Location: 401 Northwest Bypass, Great Falls, MT

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$26.00/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour in premiums

+ possible in premiums Why it’s interesting: Help members with online and in-club orders, support memberships, and keep orders accurate and on time. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with stock purchase, paid time off, bonuses, and company-paid education (Live Better U) for both part-time and full-time associates.

Note: This role is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so details are combined here.

Employer: Balfour Beatty Communities

Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Front-line role helping residents and prospects with tours, leasing, move-ins, renewals, and events. Offers medical and dental (starting the 1st of the month after hire), 401(k) with match, robust PTO, paid parental leave, disability coverage, volunteer days, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles tend to pop up often in Great Falls.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.