The IT scene in Great Falls, MT is busy right now, with a mix of finance, healthcare, and defense employers hiring. If you want to stay in town and grow your tech career, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies Location: Great Falls, MT (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.58 – $38.41/hour (plus benefits)

You’ll own and support core systems: Windows servers/workstations, VMware, Azure, M365, backups, DR, automation, monitoring. Good fit if you’ve done enterprise admin work and like a mix of projects, escalated tickets, and improving infrastructure.

Employer: General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) Location: Malmstrom AFB, Great Falls, MT (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Likely $88,400 – $119,600/year (experience/location dependent)

Cybersecurity role supporting TS/SCI and SAP systems, handling day‑to‑day security operations, audits, documentation, and vulnerability work. You’ll need US citizenship, active TS/SCI, 2+ years in security/admin roles, and to obtain IAT or IAM Level II certs within 6 months.

Employer: Benefis Health System

Location: Great Falls, MT (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Starting Wage: $72,966.40/year (actual offer based on experience)

Intermediate Epic analyst role: configure, maintain, and optimize Epic modules, improve clinical/business workflows, and train users. Great if you have 3+ years in healthcare IT or business systems and Epic configuration + certification experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more tech roles behind the main posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.