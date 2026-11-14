Hiring is steady right now in Great Falls, MT for people who like fast-paced work, moving freight, and keeping things on schedule.

Below are several solid supply chain & logistics roles you can scan and apply to quickly.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages in a busy, safety-focused facility. Comes with paid time off, health benefits, tuition help, and employee discounts, plus room to grow.

Employer: Dairy Farmers of America

Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$95,000/year

Lead a team of CDL drivers hauling milk, manage routes and schedules, and keep operations safe and efficient. This role mixes supervision, scheduling, safety, and farm/customer contact, ideal if you have logistics experience and a Class A CDL (or can get one soon).

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.75–$18.25/hour to start

Physical warehouse job loading and sorting packages, with weekly pay, medical/dental/vision, and up to $5,250/year in tuition reimbursement. Good fit if you want short shifts, steady hours, and strong benefits from day one.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.