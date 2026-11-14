Great Falls has a steady flow of food and hospitality openings right now, from early-morning baking to hotel housekeeping and front-of-house roles.

Here are several solid options if you like working with people and staying busy.

Employer: Panera Bread

Panera Bread Location: Great Falls, MT

Great Falls, MT Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

(part-time also mentioned) Salary: Tipped role (pay varies by schedule and tips; not guaranteed)

Back-of-house role making salads, sandwiches, and more in a fast-paced kitchen. They prefer some kitchen experience but will train and offer health, dental, food provided, paid training, flexible schedule, and employee discount.

Employer: Panera Bread

Panera Bread Location: Great Falls, MT

Great Falls, MT Type: Full-time (part-time also mentioned)

(part-time also mentioned) Salary: Tipped role (pay varies by schedule and tips; not guaranteed)

Hands-on baking job (bread and bakery items) with 6–8 weeks of training if you’re newer to baking. Includes health and dental insurance, food provided, paid training, flexible schedule, and employee discount.

Employer: 4B's Restaurant

Location: Great Falls, MT

Great Falls, MT Type: Part-time

Salary: $12.00–$13.00 per hour

Front-of-house role greeting guests, managing the seating chart, and helping servers with drinks and guest needs. Comes with an employee discount and flexible schedule, good for someone with basic customer service or restaurant experience.

Employer: Town Pump – Hotel Group

Location: Great Falls, MT

Great Falls, MT Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clean guest rooms and common areas while keeping up brand standards and timelines. This role offers a path for growth plus 401(k), health, dental, vision, paid time off, and education reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.