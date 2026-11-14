Healthcare hiring around Great Falls, MT is steady right now, with options from entry-level CNA training to high-paying telehealth and travel roles. If you’re in healthcare (or want to be), there’s something here for almost every stage of your career.

Employer: Kickoff

Kickoff Location: Work from home, serving the Greater Great Falls, MT Area

Work from home, serving the Type: Full-time W2 (with benefits) or 1099 option

Full-time W2 (with benefits) or 1099 option Salary: $94,000–$140,000/year full-time after ramp; about $60/hr plus extras

Work fully remote as an RD/RDN, with your schedule filled for you and clients covered by insurance. Great for dietitians who want flexible hours, strong pay, and support to add a CPT certification and coach across nutrition, fitness, and wellness.

Employer: Benefis Health System

Location: Great Falls, MT (Benefis Hospital Units)

(Benefis Hospital Units) Type: Full-time (0.8–1.0 FTE), variable schedule

Full-time (0.8–1.0 FTE), variable schedule Salary: Starting wage based on experience; sign-on bonus up to $1,500

Perfect if you want to start a healthcare career but don’t yet have your CNA. Benefis helps you complete a CNA training program in partnership with Great Falls College MSU, in exchange for a one-year work commitment (minimum 20 hours/week) on hospital units like Med/Surg, ICU, Oncology, Rehab, and more.

Employer: Benefis Health System

Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time (0.8–1.0 FTE), variable schedule

Full-time (0.8–1.0 FTE), variable schedule Salary: Starting wage based on experience; sign-on bonus up to $1,500

For CNAs already certified in Montana, this role lets you work in a variety of hospital units (including ICU, PCVU, Oncology, Ortho/Neuro, Float Pool, and more). You’ll get shift differentials, annual wage increases, health benefits with employer match, and access to Benefis perks like an employee wellness center.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts

Local contract, , , 8-hour day shifts Pay: $57/hour plus potential $600 travel bonus, PTO accrual, and day-1 health benefits

Ideal for experienced Echo Techs (2+ years) who live nearby and want a solid short-term contract. You’ll perform cardiac ultrasound studies with guaranteed hours, benefits starting day 1, and extra pay opportunities if you work beyond your contracted hours.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Travel contract, 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts

Travel contract, , , 8-hour day shifts Pay: $2,441/week total package (includes taxable pay + tax-free stipends, subject to confirmation)

Great for traveling Echo Techs with at least 2 years of experience who want to work in Montana. You’ll get a weekly travel package, day-1 health insurance, PTO accrual, a $600 travel bonus, and guaranteed hours while doing echo studies in a hospital setting.

Employer: DOCS Health

Location: Great Falls, MT and other Montana sites

and other Montana sites Type: Independent contractor, as-needed , mostly weekends

Independent contractor, , mostly weekends Salary: Not listed

This is a flexible, PRN-style role supporting military service members with health readiness exams under the Reserve Health Readiness Program. Best for NPs with active state license and BLS who can travel to different military locations, work busy weekend events, and focus on assessments and documentation (no prescribing required).

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.