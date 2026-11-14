The customer service scene in Great Falls, MT is busy right now. Several well-known brands are hiring people who like helping customers and staying active on the job.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 1428 3rd Street NW, Great Falls, MT 59404

Type: Part-time (days and evenings)

(days and evenings) Salary: Not listed

Convenience store role where you greet customers, run the register, suggest products, and help keep the store looking sharp inside and out. Comes with medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, bonus potential, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training, plus lots of room to grow.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix of stocking and cashier work: you’ll greet customers, stock and price merchandise, keep displays full and clean, and ring up sales while helping deter shoplifting. Offers a total compensation package with competitive pay, PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions from day one, health benefits, tuition help, and career growth; bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Smith’s Food & Drug Centers

Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line grocery role focused on fresh produce and friendly service. You’ll help customers find what they need, prep and label produce items, check freshness, keep cases at the right temperature, and support a clean, safe store.

Employer: Town Pump – Montana’s Best Casinos

Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Leadership role in a busy, guest-focused casino. You’ll handle customer service on shift, help with scheduling, payroll, inventory, liquor orders, audits, and training staff, while keeping cash and casino assets secure. Includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, PTO, and education reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.