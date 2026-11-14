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🛒 Great Falls MT Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings
The customer service scene in Great Falls, MT is busy right now. Several well-known brands are hiring people who like helping customers and staying active on the job.
Team Member / Customer Service Representative – Circle K
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 1428 3rd Street NW, Great Falls, MT 59404
- Type: Part-time (days and evenings)
- Salary: Not listed
Convenience store role where you greet customers, run the register, suggest products, and help keep the store looking sharp inside and out. Comes with medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, bonus potential, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training, plus lots of room to grow.
Merchandiser / Cashier – O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts
- Location: Great Falls, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Mix of stocking and cashier work: you’ll greet customers, stock and price merchandise, keep displays full and clean, and ring up sales while helping deter shoplifting. Offers a total compensation package with competitive pay, PTO, stock purchase plan, 401(k) with contributions from day one, health benefits, tuition help, and career growth; bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.
Produce Clerk – Smith’s Food & Drug Centers
- Employer: Smith’s Food & Drug Centers
- Location: Great Falls, MT
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-line grocery role focused on fresh produce and friendly service. You’ll help customers find what they need, prep and label produce items, check freshness, keep cases at the right temperature, and support a clean, safe store.
Casino Assistant Manager – Town Pump / Montana’s Best Casinos
- Employer: Town Pump – Montana’s Best Casinos
- Location: Great Falls, MT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Leadership role in a busy, guest-focused casino. You’ll handle customer service on shift, help with scheduling, payroll, inventory, liquor orders, audits, and training staff, while keeping cash and casino assets secure. Includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, PTO, and education reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and often promotes from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.