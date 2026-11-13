Great Falls has some solid options right now if you like sales, people, and growing brands. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Seldin Company

Seldin Company Location: Great Falls, MT

Great Falls, MT Salary: Up to $18/hour (based on experience, certifications, skills, education)

Up to (based on experience, certifications, skills, education) Type: Full-time

This role is all about helping people find a home and keeping residents happy at a 103‑unit HUD community. Comes with strong benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, parental leave, and wellness perks.

Employer: Townsquare Media

Location: Great Falls, MT (in-office, 5 days/week )

Great Falls, MT (in-office, ) Salary: Competitive plan with uncapped earning potential (exact pay not listed)

Competitive plan with (exact pay not listed) Type: Full-time

You’ll sell radio, digital, and marketing solutions to local businesses and manage your own book of business. Includes 3 weeks PTO + 9 paid holidays, health benefits, 401(k) with match, employee stock purchase plan, and a company laptop.

Employer: North 40 Outfitters

Location: Great Falls, MT

Great Falls, MT Salary: Competitive wage (exact pay not listed)

Competitive wage (exact pay not listed) Type: Full-time

Lead product data, online catalog quality, and compliance for North 40’s e‑commerce business. Great fit if you have 5+ years in e‑commerce or product data, enjoy cross‑team projects, and want solid benefits plus a big employee discount on everything North 40 sells.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.