Great Falls has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like working outdoors or keeping things clean and sharp. Here are a couple of strong options in building & grounds maintenance to check out.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll travel to customers and make their vehicles look brand new with full interior and exterior detailing. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like working on your own, and already have your own detailing gear and reliable transportation.

Employer: Benefis Health System

Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Starting Wage: $18.64/hour (actual offer depends on experience)

This role keeps Benefis facilities looking sharp year-round: grounds care, landscaping, snow removal, and helping with irrigation systems. Great if you like physical work outdoors, want steady hours with a major local employer, and have a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.