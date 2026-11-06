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Great Falls
🍽️ Great Falls MT Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings
9 days ago
Great Falls has a steady flow of food and hospitality jobs right now, from hotels to country clubs and senior living. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes), there’s something here for you.
Housekeeper (Part-Time)
- Employer: Crystal Inn Hotel & Suites Great Falls
- Location: Great Falls, MT
- Type: Part-time (between 9 am – 3 pm, weekends required)
- Pay: $16.50/hour, paid holidays
- Why it’s worth a look: Daytime hours, plus paid vacation, holiday pay, and medical/dental/vision for full-time staff. You also get discounted hotel rates for family, a $75 yearly gym reimbursement, and up to $800+ referral bonus.
Dishwasher / Kitchen Attendant (Part-Time)
- Employer: Insight Living
- Location: Great Falls, MT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Why it’s worth a look: Steady back-of-house role focused on dishwashing and kitchen cleanliness in a healthcare-related setting. Good fit if you like routine, staying organized, and supporting meal service without being out front with guests.
Food Server
- Employer: Meadow Lark Country Club
- Location: Great Falls, MT
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (3–4 shifts/week; Sundays & Mondays plus 2–3 weekdays)
- Pay: From $13.00/hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off
- Why it’s worth a look: Front-of-house role serving club members, with a focus on great service, learning member names, and upselling. Nice option if you enjoy a social, repeat-guest environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like exact schedule and duties are often flexible once you talk to the hiring manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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