🍽️ Great Falls MT Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings

Great Falls has a steady flow of food and hospitality jobs right now, from hotels to country clubs and senior living. If you like working with people (or behind the scenes), there’s something here for you.

Employer: Crystal Inn Hotel & Suites Great Falls

Crystal Inn Hotel & Suites Great Falls Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Part-time (between 9 am – 3 pm , weekends required)

(between , weekends required) Pay: $16.50/hour , paid holidays

, paid holidays Why it’s worth a look: Daytime hours, plus paid vacation, holiday pay, and medical/dental/vision for full-time staff. You also get discounted hotel rates for family, a $75 yearly gym reimbursement, and up to $800+ referral bonus.

Employer: Insight Living

Insight Living Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Steady back-of-house role focused on dishwashing and kitchen cleanliness in a healthcare-related setting. Good fit if you like routine, staying organized, and supporting meal service without being out front with guests.

Employer: Meadow Lark Country Club

Meadow Lark Country Club Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time or Part-time (3–4 shifts/week; Sundays & Mondays plus 2–3 weekdays)

(3–4 shifts/week; Sundays & Mondays plus 2–3 weekdays) Pay: From $13.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off

Why it’s worth a look: Front-of-house role serving club members, with a focus on great service, learning member names, and upselling. Nice option if you enjoy a social, repeat-guest environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like exact schedule and duties are often flexible once you talk to the hiring manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.