🛒 Great Falls MT Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs

The customer service and retail scene in Great Falls, MT is busy right now—especially with new stores and seasonal hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: SkyWest Airlines

SkyWest Airlines Location: Great Falls International Airport, Great Falls, MT

Great Falls International Airport, Pay: $16 per hour

Type: Part-time

Deadline listed: 11/13/2026

You’ll split time between the ticket counter and the ramp—checking in guests, boarding flights, and loading luggage in all kinds of weather. Includes worldwide flight benefits, 401(k) match, and profit sharing, plus a team-focused environment if you like staying busy and on your feet.

Employer: Kroger

Location: Great Falls, MT

Great Falls, MT Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the produce department during peak hours, help set sales goals, train associates, and keep displays fresh and stocked. Good fit if you’ve got some retail or produce experience and want a step-up leadership role without jumping straight into full store management.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Great Falls, MT

Great Falls, MT Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Help run the store, coach the team, and drive sales while keeping inventory and operations tight. Great for someone who likes hands-on leadership, solving customer problems, and is open to a flexible schedule (mornings, nights, weekends).

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Great Falls, MT

Great Falls, MT Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, seasonal

Perfect if you love makeup and skincare. You’ll greet guests, recommend products, ring up purchases, and help with in-store events. This role is all about high-energy guest service and learning product knowledge in a fun, beauty-focused setting.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Great Falls, MT

Great Falls, MT Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, seasonal

More behind-the-scenes than the Beauty Advisor role. You’ll stock shelves, set displays, process shipments, and keep the store spotless so everything is ready for guests. Good for detail-oriented folks who don’t mind early mornings, evenings, or holiday shifts.

Employer: Mondelēz International

Location: Great Falls, MT (serving nearby areas)

Great Falls, MT (serving nearby areas) Pay: $21.00 per hour

Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)

Stock and straighten snack aisles for brands like Oreo, Ritz, and Chips Ahoy!, build displays, and visit multiple stores using your own car (mileage reimbursed). Good fit if you want flexible hours, like working independently, and don’t mind physical work and early mornings.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Location: 1601 Marketplace Dr, Suite 55, Great Falls, MT 59404

1601 Marketplace Dr, Suite 55, Pay Range: $57,000 – $71,250 per year (salaried)

(salaried) Type: Full-time, on-site

Lead a brand-new Burlington store, managing everything from staffing and training to merchandising, payroll, and sales results. Ideal for someone with 5+ years of big-box or specialty retail management who wants to build a team and culture from the ground up.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.