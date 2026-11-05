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Great Falls
🛒 Great Falls MT Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs
3 days ago
The customer service and retail scene in Great Falls, MT is busy right now—especially with new stores and seasonal hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.
Airport Agent - GTF (Part-Time)
- Employer: SkyWest Airlines
- Location: Great Falls International Airport, Great Falls, MT
- Pay: $16 per hour
- Type: Part-time
- Deadline listed: 11/13/2026
You’ll split time between the ticket counter and the ramp—checking in guests, boarding flights, and loading luggage in all kinds of weather. Includes worldwide flight benefits, 401(k) match, and profit sharing, plus a team-focused environment if you like staying busy and on your feet.
PRODUCE/PRIMETIME Assistant Dept Leader
- Employer: Kroger
- Location: Great Falls, MT
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead the produce department during peak hours, help set sales goals, train associates, and keep displays fresh and stocked. Good fit if you’ve got some retail or produce experience and want a step-up leadership role without jumping straight into full store management.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Great Falls, MT
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Help run the store, coach the team, and drive sales while keeping inventory and operations tight. Great for someone who likes hands-on leadership, solving customer problems, and is open to a flexible schedule (mornings, nights, weekends).
Seasonal Beauty Advisor
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Great Falls, MT
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
Perfect if you love makeup and skincare. You’ll greet guests, recommend products, ring up purchases, and help with in-store events. This role is all about high-energy guest service and learning product knowledge in a fun, beauty-focused setting.
Seasonal Task Associate
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Great Falls, MT
- Pay: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
More behind-the-scenes than the Beauty Advisor role. You’ll stock shelves, set displays, process shipments, and keep the store spotless so everything is ready for guests. Good for detail-oriented folks who don’t mind early mornings, evenings, or holiday shifts.
Part-time Nabisco Merchandiser/Order Writer
- Employer: Mondelēz International
- Location: Great Falls, MT (serving nearby areas)
- Pay: $21.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time (about 20 hrs/week)
Stock and straighten snack aisles for brands like Oreo, Ritz, and Chips Ahoy!, build displays, and visit multiple stores using your own car (mileage reimbursed). Good fit if you want flexible hours, like working independently, and don’t mind physical work and early mornings.
Retail Store Manager – New Store
- Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.
- Location: 1601 Marketplace Dr, Suite 55, Great Falls, MT 59404
- Pay Range: $57,000 – $71,250 per year (salaried)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
Lead a brand-new Burlington store, managing everything from staffing and training to merchandising, payroll, and sales results. Ideal for someone with 5+ years of big-box or specialty retail management who wants to build a team and culture from the ground up.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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