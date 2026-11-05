🚧 Great Falls MT Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings

Construction and skilled trades are busy in Great Falls right now, especially around roads, fabrication, and auto repair. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care)

Bridgestone Americas (Firestone Complete Auto Care) Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.81–$55.49/hr flat-rate, plus $2,000 sign-on bonus

Lead the shop on drivability and electrical diagnostics while mentoring other techs. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) match, paid ASE tests, and ongoing training.

Employer: Crash Champions

Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $65,000–$155,520/year (commission/flag rate)

High-earning collision repair role at a large, fast-growing body shop network. You’ll handle full collision repairs, frame work, and supervise apprentices, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and paid holidays.

Employer: Crash Champions

Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $40,000–$85,600/year (commission/flag rate)

Great entry path into collision repair. You’ll support lead techs with tear-downs, parts installs, and light body work, while getting experience in a busy shop plus health benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: CRH – Montana Materials & Construction

Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time

Road work and paving across the Great Falls area—lots of time outdoors and overtime potential. You’ll prep roadbeds, work behind the paver, help with traffic control, and get competitive base pay, medical, dental, disability, and retirement plan.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; this is the same role.)

Employer: Loenbro, LLC

Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time

Shop-based pipefitting with a regional contractor working on critical infrastructure. You’ll read blueprints, cut and weld pipe, and install systems, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and training.

Employer: Loenbro, LLC

Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time

General construction helper role—perfect if you’re strong, reliable, and want to learn a trade. Expect site setup/cleanup, moving materials, trenching, and tool use, plus benefits, PTO, and growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers hire for multiple levels and are growing fast in our area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.