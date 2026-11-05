🔧 Multiple Building & Maintenance Jobs in Great Falls, MT

Great Falls has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things and keeping big buildings running smoothly.

Here are a few strong options in Building & Grounds Maintenance around Great Falls, Montana:

Employer: W3Global (supporting a commercial/institutional client)

W3Global (supporting a commercial/institutional client) Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38–$48/hour, based on experience

Work on complex commercial HVAC and building automation systems—BAS/BMS, DDC controls, sensors, and more. This is a senior-level field role for techs with 5+ years’ experience who can troubleshoot on their own, read wiring/mechanical diagrams, and enjoy solving tough system issues. Includes employee benefits and retirement program plus ongoing training on advanced controls.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 5320 10th Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59405

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact rate not listed); bonus eligible

Keep a busy Walmart store running by maintaining and repairing facilities, equipment, and fixtures using skills in plumbing, electrical, carpentry, material handling, and food equipment. You’ll handle work orders, respond to emergency calls, and use hand/power tools daily. Perks include Walmart discount, PTO, health/vision/dental/life benefits, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, and FREE college through Live Better U. Requires a trade license/experience and a clean driving record.

(Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same role, so just one link here.)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the posting and check the company’s careers page—similar roles often pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.