📋 Great Falls MT Admin Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings

Office and clinic teams in Great Falls, MT are hiring now, with solid benefits and room to grow. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: Edward Jones

Edward Jones Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting window: Expected open for 30 days from 04-Nov-2026 (may close early)

Support a local financial advisor, handle client accounts, schedule meetings, and keep the office running smoothly. Comes with comprehensive training, a big support network, and a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and bonus potential.

Employer: Benefis Health System

Benefis Health System Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time

Starting wage: $18.64/hour (actual offer based on experience)

(actual offer based on experience) Status: Non-exempt

Front-desk style role in a busy medical office: greeting patients, handling phones, and working with insurance and billing. High school diploma required; medical office experience is preferred, and you’ll complete medical terminology training soon after hire.

Employer: Surgery Partners, Inc (Great Falls Clinic Hospital)

Surgery Partners, Inc (Great Falls Clinic Hospital) Location: Great Falls, MT

Type: Full-time, on-site (no remote)

(no remote) Salary: Not listed

Schedule patient appointments, check insurance, collect copays, and keep registration details accurate in a fast-paced clinic. You’ll use your customer service skills and insurance knowledge while working in a team-focused hospital with growth opportunities.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.