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Kansas woman killed in van, car crash
3 days ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 11a.m. Saturday in Franklin County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Cook, Cynthia Ann Cook, 77, Princeton, Kansas was facing eastbound on John Brown Road. The car entered the intersection at U.S. 59. A southbound 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Bret Alan Ulrich, 60, Topeka, struck the driver's side of the Toyota.
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