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Saturday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College
13 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration's decision to ground all flights nationwide Friday caused chaos in the sports world. NBA, NHL, and college teams scrambled to reach their destinations for weekend games. Transportation officials cited "extraordinary circumstances" due to communications issues. Some teams searched for hotel rooms, rescheduled flights, or even chartered buses. The Southeastern Conference moved Mississippi's football game at Oklahoma from Saturday to Sunday. Other college teams like Texas and Tennessee returned to campuses during the stoppage. The Big 12 adjusted game times, and NBA teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers faced travel disruptions. NFL teams were expected to fly as planned Saturday.