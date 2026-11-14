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City of Hoisington introduced Lights of Love program to help residents with utility bills
13 days ago
The city of Hoisington has found a way to brighten a neighbor’s home for the holidays. Beginning Dec. 1, the City Hall Christmas will be decorated with gingerbread houses. Much like an angel tree, residents can pick one of the gingerbread houses that represents another resident who needs assistance with their city utility bill. Crystal Lillard, deputy clerk for the city of Hoisington, got the idea from the city of Kingman.