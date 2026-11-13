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FHSU announces next steps for Sternberg Museum following preservation effort
9 days ago
The future of the Sternberg Museum of Natural History is brighter today thanks to an extraordinary outpouring of support from alumni, donors, community members, and friends of Fort Hays State University. Through generous contributions, including leadership support from the Bob and Pat Schmidt Foundation, the museum will remain open as the university launches a comprehensive effort to build a sustainable future for one of Kansas' most important educational and scientific resources.