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NFL rushing leaders in spotlight as Kenneth Walker III and Chiefs face Bijan Robinson and Falcons
8 days ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The NFL's rushing leaders will be in the spotlight on Sunday when Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons face Kenneth Walker III and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs (6-2) enter the weekend one-half game behind Denver in the AFC West and bolstered their roster by acquiring wide receiver Josh Downs for two draft picks at the trade deadline.