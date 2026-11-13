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Friday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College
4 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino has been hired as Manchester United’s head coach, agreeing to leave his job with the U.S. national team to take on the challenge of reviving the fortunes of English soccer’s once dominant force. Just three months after announcing a contract to lead the Americans through the 2030 World Cup, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Pochettino will depart next next week for Old Trafford. The 20-time English champion is in the relegation zone after 10 games of the Premier League season. He will become United’s eighth permanent coach or manager since club great Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.