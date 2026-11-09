undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Man hospitalized after semi overturns leaving rest area
5 days ago
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Monday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2025 Freightliner semi driven by Mary Elizabeth Peden, 58, Williamston, South Carolina, was westbound leaving the rest area on Interstate 70 just west of the Kansas 156 exit. The vehicle traveled off the roadway, entered the north ditch at a slow speed and rolled onto its side..