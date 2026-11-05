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Wheat Scoop: Wheat Foods Council charts new direction
7 days ago
With nearly 60 percent of U.S. wheat utilized domestically, strengthening consumer confidence and demand for wheat foods remains an important priority for the wheat industry. The Wheat Foods Council (WFC) met Nov. 2 during the Fall Wheat Industry Conference in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers also held their fall board meetings. The council continued discussions about its future direction, emphasizing the importance of strengthening domestic demand for wheat. Kansas wheat farmers serve in leadership roles on all of these national wheat organizations.
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