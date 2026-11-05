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From Surviving to THRIVING: Community invited to share ideas for health workshop
6 days ago
What would it take to move our community from simply surviving to truly thriving? United Way of Central Kansas (UWCK) wants to hear from you. UWCK is encouraging community members to share their thoughts on the challenges, needs, and opportunities affecting health and well-being across Barton and Pawnee Counties. These conversations will help prepare for the upcoming Leading Health Workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2027, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Forge in Great Bend.