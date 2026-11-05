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Great Bend beat Buhler once this year. That doesn't mean they're getting cocky
6 days ago
The Great Bend Panthers are on the road for week 10 Friday night, returning to a battleground they've already won in. The Panthers defeated the Buhler Crusaders in week four of the season by a final of 33-22, and that was without starters and key contributors Cal Scahrtz and Kale Kern. Still Great Bend is not approaching this game with over confidence. Head coach of the Panthers Erin Beck says week four was a while ago, and getting overconfident now will end the Panthers' season.