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Physical therapist, native of Great Bend, joins The University of Kansas Health System
5 days ago
The orthopedics, physical therapy and sports medicine care team at The University of Kansas Health System welcomes Evan Schneider, DPT, ATC, physical therapist and certified athletic trainer, to Great Bend. Schneider earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in athletic training from Kansas State University. He earned his Doctor of Physical...