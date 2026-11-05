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No. 14 Barton volleyball pulls off reverse sweep to advance to fourth straight Region semifinals
3 days ago
The No. 14-ranked Barton Community College volleyball team dug deep Wednesday evening at Fleske Fieldhouse, erasing a two-set deficit to pull off a thrilling reverse sweep of Butler Community College (21-25, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 15-7) in the opening round of the Region 6/District Tournament. Facing elimination after dropping the opening...