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Barton County voter turnout on par with recent midterm elections
2 days ago
With consistent lines inside the Barton County Clerk’s Office during early voting, and another busy day for volunteers at polling locations on Tuesday, voter participation seemed especially high for the 2026 General Election. In reality, it was remarkably consistent. In 2018, 49.23 percent of Barton County voters participated in the midterm election. That figure grew to 49.95 percent in 2022. The 2026 election saw 49.67 percent of registered voters turn out.