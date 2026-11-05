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Thursday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College
2 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo has announced he won’t play for Portugal anymore. He's ended an international career that spanned six World Cups, a European title and the men’s all-time international scoring record. Ronaldo shared the news on Thursday in a video message. He says it is time to pass on the No. 7 shirt. He expressed gratitude for his 23 years with the national team. Ronaldo’s final appearance for Portugal was in a 1-0 win over Wales in September. He plans to continue playing at the club level with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, aiming for his 1,000th career goal.