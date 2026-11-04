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2 dead in small plane crash near Lake of the Ozarks
3 days ago
CAMDEN COUNTY—Two people are dead after a small plane crashed shortly after taking off from the Lee C. Fine Memorial Airport near Lake of the Ozarks on Tuesday. Just before 2:30p.m.. Miller County E 9-1-1 received an emergency call reporting a small plane crash near Lee C. Fine Airport, located within Lake of the Ozarks State Park near Brumley and Kaiser, Missouri, according to a statement from the Miller County Coroner's Office.