Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Great Bend Post

    Wichita State University president’s doctoral dissertation raises concerns of academic misconduct

    By TIM CARPENTER,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News23 days ago
    U.S. Department of Education begins testing new FAFSA form
    Great Bend Post3 days ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz15 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    Order your free at-home COVID-19 tests now from federal government — here’s how
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Pyrex refund for glass products falsely advertised as ‘Made in USA’
    Great Bend Post1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Lawsuit: TikTok is designed to be addictive to kids and causes them harm
    Great Bend Post23 hours ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post14 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker6 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Denver council delays $6 million vote to feed migrants, some want cash assistance reinstated
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Scooter rules in Aurora under review
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Website loses bid to toss defamation suit over article accusing Chiefs fan of racism
    Great Bend Post1 day ago
    Aurora police chief begins daily Venezuelan gang call
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile29 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy