Tiny paws, big hearts! These adoptable kittens in Great Bend, KS are hoping someone special will bring them home from Golden Belt Humane Society.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Golden Belt Humane Society

Location: Great Bend, KS

Great Bend, KS Contact: (620) 792-4297

Casper is a young Domestic Shorthair boy looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. As a baby, he’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and patience while he learns all his kitten manners.

👉 Meet Casper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Golden Belt Humane Society

Location: Great Bend, KS

Great Bend, KS Contact: (620) 792-4297

Morticia is a baby Domestic Shorthair girl who’s ready to start life with a family of her own. She’s at the perfect age to bond closely with her people and learn good habits.

👉 Meet Morticia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Golden Belt Humane Society

Location: Great Bend, KS

Great Bend, KS Contact: (620) 792-4297

Mittens is a young Domestic Shorthair kitten who would love a cozy home, fun toys, and a family to call her own. She’s still little, so she’ll benefit from play, social time, and a calm, caring environment.

👉 Meet Mittens and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Great Bend, please consider opening your home to one of these kittens. Call Golden Belt Humane Society at (620) 792-4297 to ask about visiting or starting the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.