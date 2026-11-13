🛒 Great Bend, KS Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Retail and customer service spots in Great Bend, KS are busy hiring, from entry-level cashiers to full store leaders. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, these are worth a look.

Employer: Community Choice Financial Family of Brands

Community Choice Financial Family of Brands Location: Great Bend, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hour

This role mixes customer service with leadership—help people with short-term financial needs while learning how to run a store. Comes with paid training, 401(k) with company match, medical options, PTO starting at 12 days in year one, and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Great Bend, KS

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $15 – $19/hour

Classic front-of-store role: run the register, stock shelves, help customers find what they need, and keep displays looking sharp. Offers employee discount, health/vision/dental (with enough hours), PTO, 401(k), and flexible shifts—good if you need something that fits around school or another job.

Employer: Hibbett (Cottonwood Center)

(Cottonwood Center) Location: Great Bend, KS

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $15.00 – $19.50/hour

Lead the whole store: drive sales, manage staff, handle hiring and scheduling, and keep inventory and merchandising on point. A solid fit if you’ve got 3+ years of retail management and want full responsibility for results.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes nearby openings too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.