💰 Great Barrington keeps AA+ rating, but outlook turns negative

S&P Global Ratings has kept Great Barrington’s AA+ credit rating, meaning the Town is still viewed as having a very strong ability to pay its bills. However, S&P has changed the outlook from “stable” to “negative.”

In its November 13, 2026 report, S&P cites:

Operating deficits

Heavy use of one-time funds (about $4.4 million in the FY27 budget) for ongoing costs

(about in the budget) for ongoing costs Limited room to raise property taxes under Proposition 2½

Rising education costs

The failed $2 million operating override, which limits new recurring revenue

S&P says there is at least a 1-in-3 chance of a downgrade in the next two years if finances worsen and reserves fall.

The report also notes strengths: solid reserves, manageable debt, and established financial management.

Town leaders will begin discussing these findings with the Selectboard, Finance Committee, and community starting November 17, 2026, as they work on the FY2028 budget.

You can read the full report and past ratings at www.townofgbma.gov/622/Standard-Poors-Bond-Ratings.