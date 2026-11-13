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Great Barrington
💰 Great Barrington hiring full-time police officer ($63k–$78k+)
10 days ago
📢 Full-time police officer job with strong pay and benefits
The Town of Great Barrington is hiring a Full-Time Police Patrol Officer and is highlighting this as a long-term career in public safety and community service.
The job offers:
- FY27 base salary: about $63,398–$78,306, depending on qualifications
- Up to 4 weeks paid parental leave (for eligible officers)
- Higher education incentives: $1,500–$2,500 per year
- Tuition reimbursement for approved courses
- Student loan reimbursement: up to $3,000 per year
- Health insurance with the Town paying up to 80% of premiums
- Generous paid leave, professional development, extra earning potential, and wellness incentives
Patrol Officers protect lives and property, respond to emergencies, and build relationships with residents, businesses, and visitors.
How to apply:
- Email your cover letter and résumé or questions to hr@townofgbma.gov
- Read the full job description and application steps at www.townofgbma.gov/550/Job-Opportunities
The Town is an Equal Opportunity Employer and welcomes applicants from all backgrounds.
More Info: EMPLOYMENT SPOTLIGHT: A CAREER IN PUBLIC SAFETY, A...
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