📢 Full-time police officer job with strong pay and benefits

The Town of Great Barrington is hiring a Full-Time Police Patrol Officer and is highlighting this as a long-term career in public safety and community service.

The job offers:

FY27 base salary: about $63,398–$78,306 , depending on qualifications

about , depending on qualifications Up to 4 weeks paid parental leave (for eligible officers)

(for eligible officers) Higher education incentives: $1,500–$2,500 per year

per year Tuition reimbursement for approved courses

for approved courses Student loan reimbursement: up to $3,000 per year

up to Health insurance with the Town paying up to 80% of premiums

with the Town paying up to Generous paid leave, professional development, extra earning potential, and wellness incentives

Patrol Officers protect lives and property, respond to emergencies, and build relationships with residents, businesses, and visitors.

How to apply:

Email your cover letter and résumé or questions to hr@townofgbma.gov

or questions to Read the full job description and application steps at www.townofgbma.gov/550/Job-Opportunities

The Town is an Equal Opportunity Employer and welcomes applicants from all backgrounds.