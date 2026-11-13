⚠️ Town email is temporarily down (Nov. 13, 2026)

The Town of Great Barrington is having a temporary outage of its municipal email system due to a Microsoft service outage.

Right now, Town employees cannot send or receive emails, so replies to residents, businesses, and community partners will be delayed.

If you have a matter that needs immediate attention, please call the appropriate Town department by telephone instead of emailing.

The Town will share an update once email service is working again. Thanks for your patience while this gets resolved.