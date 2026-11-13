📢 Full-time police officer job with strong benefits in Great Barrington

The Town of Great Barrington, MA is hiring a full-time Police Patrol Officer and is highlighting this as a long-term career in public safety and community service.

The job offers:

FY27 base salary: about $63,398.63–$78,306.78 , depending on qualifications

about , depending on qualifications Up to 4 weeks paid parental leave (for eligible officers)

(for eligible officers) Higher education incentives: $1,500–$2,500 per year

per year Tuition reimbursement for approved courses

for approved courses Student loan reimbursement: up to $3,000 per year

up to Health insurance with the Town paying up to 80% of premiums

with the Town paying up to Generous paid leave, professional development, extra earning potential, and wellness incentives (subject to eligibility and union rules)

Patrol Officers protect lives and property, respond to emergencies, and build relationships with residents, businesses, and visitors.

To apply, send a cover letter and résumé or questions to hr@townofgbma.gov and review the full job description and how to apply at www.townofgbma.gov/550/Job-Opportunities.