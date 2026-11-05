Housatonic Water Works asks customers to cut water use

Housatonic Water Works is asking all customers in Great Barrington, Stockbridge, and West Stockbridge to limit water use to essential needs only until further notice, to keep enough water and pressure for homes and fire protection. Residents are urged to use water only for drinking, cooking, and necessary sanitation; postpone laundry and dishwasher use; keep showers short and turn off faucets when not in use; stop all outdoor watering, including lawns and gardens; and avoid all other nonessential water uses. Questions about water supply, conservation, or service can be directed to Housatonic Water Works at 413-528-1780 or housatonicwater@gmail.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Great Barrington