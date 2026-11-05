🏥 Grayslake Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Healthcare hiring around Grayslake, IL is steady, with options from entry-level caregiving to licensed clinical roles and dental careers. Here are several local openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: 4 lakes dental

4 lakes dental Location: Grayslake, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $25.00 per hour

Modern dental office role that mixes front desk work with chairside assisting. Great fit if you’re friendly, organized, and want to learn dentistry — no prior dental experience required, training available, plus health/vision insurance, 401(k) matching, PTO, holidays, and dental benefits.

Employer: Not listed (in-home/non-medical care)

Not listed (in-home/non-medical care) Location: Grayslake, IL

Type: Full-time, weekends

Hands-on caregiving role helping clients with daily tasks, meals, light housekeeping, and rides to appointments. Good for someone patient and compassionate with caregiving or home care experience and a driver’s license plus reliable transportation.

Employer: 4 lakes dental

4 lakes dental Location: Grayslake, IL

Type: Part-time (min. 2 days/week)

Pay: From $800 per day, based on experience & production, with guaranteed base

Busy, well-established digital practice with more patients than they can handle looking for a dentist confident in restorative, crown & bridge, removable, basic extractions, and basic endo. You’ll get a supportive team, flexible schedule (Tue/Thu/Fri options), and perio/hygiene work when needed; 2+ years’ experience or GPR preferred.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Location: Grayslake, IL

Type: Part-time / Casual, Days

Hospital-based role supporting nurses and physicians with direct patient care, vitals, EKGs, specimen collection, and safety monitoring. Requires high school diploma, CNA (or nursing student with one clinical rotation), and AHA BLS, with access to Northwestern’s tuition help, loan programs, 401(k) match, and broad benefits.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume tonight and send in an application while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.