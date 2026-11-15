Grayling has a steady need for trained security pros, especially around local military sites. If you’ve got a CPL and like serving your community, this one’s worth a look.

Employer: DK Security

DK Security Location: Grayling, MI

Type: Full-time (30+ hours/week)

Pay: $19.89/hour

Shifts: 2nd shift (4:00 pm–12:00 am), 3rd shift (12:00 am–4:00 pm), various days

Work on a team guarding a local military headquarters, controlling entry/exit, checking IDs, and doing foot and vehicle patrols. Firearm and full duty belt are provided at no cost, benefits are available, and military veterans are encouraged to apply. You’ll need a Michigan CPL, valid driver’s license, clean record, and ability to pass a physical agility test and drug screen.

If this fits you or someone you know, save the link and apply soon so you don’t miss the window.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.